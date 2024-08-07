Karan Johar’s Tyaani Unveils Varalaxmi Collection

Tyaani by Karan Johar is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive, limited-time collection curated especially for the Varalaxmi occasion. This exquisite collection is available only at our Hyderabad store in Jubilee Hills and features a stunning array of jewellery styles designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring every individual finds their perfect piece. The collection includes Mango Malas, where traditional elegance meets modern sophistication. Each piece is meticulously crafted to symbolize prosperity and beauty, making them perfect for the auspicious Varalaxmi occasion. Tyaani’s dedication to preserving and celebrating cultural heritage shines through in these designs.

In addition to Mango Malas, the collection showcases the rich heritage of the Tyaani art form. These pieces highlight intricate craftsmanship and timeless designs that resonate with cultural significance, reflecting Tyaani’s commitment to blending tradition with contemporary artistry.

For those who appreciate vintage charm, the collection also features Victorian-inspired pieces. These jewellery items combine vintage allure with contemporary flair, creating a statement of grace and grandeur. The Victorian styles are designed to capture the essence of elegance and sophistication, making them a perfect addition to any festive wardrobe.

Furthermore, the collection includes exclusive diamond designs that exude luxury and brilliance. These pieces are crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring that each design offers a unique and unforgettable sparkle. The diamond designs are perfect for those looking to add a touch of opulence to their celebrations.

Rishab from Tyaani said, “We are excited to present this exclusive collection for the Varalaxmi occasion. Each piece in this collection has been thoughtfully designed to blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, providing our customers with jewellery that is both timeless and contemporary. We believe this collection will add a special touch of elegance and splendour to their celebrations.”

With the festive and bridal season approaching, this exclusive collection is available for a limited time only. Tyaani by Karan Johar invites jewellery enthusiasts to visit the Hyderabad store in Jubilee Hills and explore the exquisite pieces that have been specially curated for the Varalaxmi occasion.