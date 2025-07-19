Kaveri Kapur opens up about her battle with PCOS & uranium poisoning; admits ‘feeling better now’

Multifaceted Kaveri Kapur is known for being open about every aspect of her life with her InstaFam. The ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ actress talked about her health struggles and how she overcame heavy metal poisoning and PCOS.

Kaveri even used social media to drop glimpses of her recovery journey.

Taking to her Instagram, she dropped a video of herself perfecting box jumps during a workout session, along with the caption, “Finally getting my groove back after PCOS (and URANIUM poisoning and anemia and hypothyroidism) zapping all of my energy.”

Kaveri revealed that heavy medication ended up taking a toll on her skin as well. Posting before and after pictures, she talked about her struggle to get her skin back to normal after a lot of trial and error.

Shedding light on her health struggles, Kaveri stated, “I was really unwell for a while. I had heavy metal poisoning. Not just uranium, but lead and copper too, along with anemia, PCOS, and serious hormonal imbalances.”

She added that a lot of her health issues came from psychiatric medication that she should not have been prescribed. Kaveri admitted to having undergone intensive testing in Delhi, which was followed by a rigorous course of nearly 19 daily supplements and medications.

“It was rough. But I have great doctors who really took the time to get to the root of things. And I’m feeling much better now,” she added.

“My doctor couldn’t believe I was even getting out of bed with my iron levels. But I’m doing much better. And yeah, I feel much happier as well,” Kaveri shared.