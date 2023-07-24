Kaveri Lalchand’s Indian label debuts in the Middle East

The luxury linen wear brand House of Kaveri is now available on an exclusive website in the Middle East including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Catering to fashion enthusiasts in the Middle East Asian countries, bykaveri.ae brings the luxury all-linen clothing brand, inspired by nature’s beauty and sustainability, to discerning customers across the region.

Kaveri Lalchand, known for her ebullient personality and exquisite designs, has garnered immense admiration for her free-flowing, silhouette-flattering, finely handcrafted and embellished garments that cater to all shapes and sizes. The label showcases custom crafted collections for the region, using the finest linen fabrics that exude luxury, confidence, versatility, and timeless elegance.

The website offers a carefully curated yet extensive collection of wardrobe essentials tailored to the middle eastern culture and fashion, including tunics, kaftans, contemporary coords, dresses and jacket sets. Each piece tells a unique story, transforming the wearer’s outlook, instilling a sense of power, whimsy, and effortless style.

Kaveri Lalchand, Founder, House of Kaveri is buoyant on the brand’s expansion into the region stating “We are pleased to launch in the Middle East; the region has been on our radar for sometime with its discerning customers who value and appreciate the beauty of handmade unique one of a kind garments. The House of Kaveri is thrilled to bring its apparel to those who appreciate the luxury of wearing pure European linen.”