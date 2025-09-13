Khammam’s Mahila Mart emerges as model for women’s empowerment

The Mahila Mart in Khammam, established with an investment of ₹30 lakh, has quickly turned into a shining example of women-led entrepreneurship and empowerment. In just three months of operations, the Mart has witnessed the purchase of products worth ₹25 lakh from women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and recorded direct sales of ₹18.75 lakh. By eliminating middlemen, the initiative has ensured that both producers and consumers reap the benefits.

Currently, more than 95 SHGs from 20 mandals are supplying a wide variety of products to the Mart, ranging from rice, jaggery, honey, spices, and oils to handloom textiles, clay utensils, bamboo crafts, and daily essentials. With daily sales averaging between ₹35,000 and ₹50,000, and an in-house tea canteen adding another ₹4,000–₹5,000 a day, the platform is not only improving incomes but also ensuring high-quality, affordable goods for the local community.

The Mart directly employs five women, while indirectly benefiting thousands more through activities such as production, packaging, and transportation.

The project forms a crucial part of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Indira Mahila Shakti initiative, which focuses on empowering women through various ventures including petrol bunks, canteens, stitching units, model schools, and now Mahila Marts. Given the success of the Khammam model, the State government is preparing to replicate it across other districts in Telangana.

Bhavani, one of the women managing the Mart, highlighted how the initiative transformed her life. “Earlier I had no income, now I earn ₹15,000 per month. This opportunity has given us confidence and independence. We thank the Chief Minister and district administration for their support.”

The Mart has not only provided steady income opportunities but also boosted confidence among women by promoting self-reliance and financial stability. It has further strengthened the SHG network by offering them a stable market for their products while encouraging consumers to embrace local and handmade goods.

As Khammam’s Mahila Mart continues to thrive, it stands as a symbol of CM Revanth Reddy’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment. By promoting locally made products and strengthening grassroots networks, the initiative is steadily driving Telangana’s socio-economic development and paving the way for inclusive growth across the State.