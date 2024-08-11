Kuchipudi Rangapravesam by Samyu & Khushi Kamtam

Siblings Samyu and Khushi Kamtam, disciples of the renowned Kuchipudi Guru Deepika Reddy Garu, had a mesmerising Rangapravesham at Ravindra Bharathi today. The venue was packed with audience, cheering and encouraging the sisters as they gracefully performed. Samyu and Khushi captivated the audience with their elegant movements and involved abhinaya. The performance was power packed, to say the very least. It was an event of immense grandeur, elegance and a beautiful showcase of the sisters’ talent and their Guru’s dedication.

The flow of the spectacular performance started with the invocation of Ganesha and Tarangam as a note or an oath to the Lord Shiva. This was followed by a mesmerising performance of Madhura with Lord Krishna and Gopika portrayed by the sisters. Post this, a brilliantly executed performance of Kalikashtakam and Kali Kouthavam was performed. With beautiful expressions and graceful movements, Alarulu Kuriyaga was performed. These glorious performances were concluded with Thillana, executed stunningly by Samyu and Khushi Kamtam. The chief guests for this auspicious occasion were Madhavi Latha Garu, trustee of Lathama Foundation and the eminent and talented Dr Tanikella Bharani, famous writer, director and actor. They showered their praise on Samyu and Khushi Kamtam and spoke elaborately of their guru, Deepika Reddy Garu on her commitment to her disciples. The effort, dedication and encouragement from the Guru is evident in the sibling’s phenomenal performance. The orchestra for this event consisted of Dandibhotla Srinivasa Venkata Sastry as the vocalist, K. Rajagopalacharya on the Mridangam, K Sai Kumar on the violin, V B S Murali on the flute, D Jayakumar Acharya for special effects.