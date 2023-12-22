Leena Yadav Redefines Filmmaking Essence

Leena Yadav the director of critically acclaimed projects like true-crime docuseries House of Secrets: Burari Deaths on Netflix, Parched, Shabd, Teen Patti, attended and mentored the new talents in ‘Bollywood Dreamz workshop’ in Goa. It was an extensive 6-day workshop with Bollywood stalwarts from 15th December to 21st December, 2023. This workshop explodes the gates to the industry, connecting aspiring actors with the power players from the industry.



In the workshop, Leena stated, “I happen to work with lots of new actors and I’ve always managed to bring out the best performance in them. Because I believe in their soul and create an atmosphere where the focus is more on character than camera. I let them live the character. You don’t play a character you have to be the character. Many actors don’t come from trained school but they become the character through their own instinct.”

She added, “As an actor, don’t carry your own attitude. Sometimes you will face rejection not because you’re a bad actor but maybe you’re not the right fit for the role. These rejections will make you stronger and if you take it positively, universe will create a space for you. For me, in my approach Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Shukla are the best actors in the country.”

Giving guidance as writer and filmmaker, she mentioned, “Whenever I write a story, I only think of its narrative. I wear the audience’s shoes, crafting worlds they yearn to get lost in, all while navigating the business labyrinth with a storyteller’s spirit. Don’t be in a race to be the perfect and best, one has to learn everytime and create opportunity each day as a fresh start. While creating House of Secrets, I’d to unlearn everything inorder to get correct narrative of the story and do justice to it.”

Bollywood Dreamz is the brainchild of producer Rajesh Mohanty. Under the guidance of renowned Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajesh Tailang, Rannvijay Singha, Leena Yadav, Sai Kabir, Rajpal Yadav, Ankita Tiwari, Amit Rai, Shakti Mohan and Gagan Dev Riar, participants will receive invaluable mentorship, hone their skills, and gain industry insights that can propel them towards success.