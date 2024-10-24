Live
- Afghanistan condemns terror attack in Turkish capital
- Rajasthan bypolls: BJP names Karilal Nanoma for Chorasi Assembly seat
- AP Minister Narayana Reviews on Diarrhea Incident In Anjanapuram colony
- Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah appointed permanent judge in Karnataka HC
- Indonesia prioritises child protection in combatting terrorism
- Large turnout for early voters in US swing state Georgia; focus on economy, people's rights
- BRICS countries voice concern over destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures
- Indians seek lifestyle residences amid govt’s infrastructure push: Economist
- Former Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal announces retirement
- Once Gagangir-type attacks stop, only then statehood can be restored, says J&K BJP leader
Just In
Light up your celebrations with these savoury and sweet treats
Make your Diwali party truly unforgettable by preparing a delightful spread of interesting and delicious recipes recommended by Chef Kunal Kapur
The festival of lights is joyfully celebrated throughout the country. This special occasion unites families, friends, and relatives as they come together to enjoy vibrant traditions, light diyas, and watch colourful fireworks. Make your Diwali party truly unforgettable by preparing a delightful spread of interesting and delicious recipes recommended by Chef Kunal Kapur.
This Diwali, embrace the festival of lights filled with traditions, rituals, get-togethers and delicious foods. Along with lighting diyas and bursting crackers, elevate your festive spirits with an unforgettable spread recommended by Chef Kunal Kapur. Let the combination of popular snack choices and desserts brighten up your celebrations.
Masala Mathri
A traditional and popular crispy flavourful cracker enjoyed by all
Ingredients
For Dough
• 2 Cups or 250 Gms of All Purpose Flour (Maida)
• 4 tablespoons or 45 gms of Semolina (Sooji)
• 1½ teaspoon of Salt
• 2¼ tablespoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil
• ¾ Cup (approx) of Water
For Masala
• 2 teaspoons of Cumin
• 1 tablespoon of Fennel seeds (Saunf)
• 5 nos of Dry Red Chillies
• 2 large pinches of KasooriMethi Leaves
• 2 teaspoons of Peppercorns
2nd Masala
• 1 teaspoon of Ajwain
• ¾ teaspoon of Heeng
• ½ teaspoon of Turmeric
• 1½ teaspoons of Chilli powder
• 2 teaspoons of Coriander powder
• ½ teaspoon of Black salt
• 1 tablespoon of Chaat Masala or Dry Mango powder (amchur)
• ½ teaspoon of Salt
For Layering
• 2¼ tablespoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil
• 2 tablespoons of Cornstarch or Rice Flour
• Saffola Total - Heart ProOil – for deep frying
Preparation time: 45 mins
Serves: 3
Steps to follow
• Prepare the dough, by adding maida, sooji, salt, andSaffola Total – Heart ProOil. Knead it dry first and then pour water to turn it into a dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and set it aside for 10-15 minutes
• Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls and roll each into a small circle using a rolling pin. Each small roti can be about 2-3 inches in diameter
• Create the Mathri masala by grinding jeera, saunf, dried red chillies, kasoorimethi, and peppercorn into a coarse powder. Add ajwain, heeng, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, black salt, chaat masala, and salt to the powder and mix them all well. The masala is ready
• Mix the Saffola Total – Heart ProOil and cornstarch. Smear this mixture on the roti, then sprinkle the Mathri masala
• Then place the next roti on top of it, spread the oil and cornstarch mixture and sprinkle the Mathri masala. Place one more roti, above it and continue the same process, and then roll it
• Cut the mathri roll into 1.5-inch gaps and use a rolling pin to spread each cut piece into small puris
• Take a deep-bottomed vessel and heat Saffola Total – Heart ProOil over medium heat. Gently slide the mathri discs into the hot oil, one or two at a time. Fry the mathris on medium heat till they turn golden brown and crispy. Ensure they cook evenly
• Cool the Masala Mathris completely and they areready to be served.
Pineapple Barfi
A fruity and delectable dessert that can be prepared easily at home
Ingredients
• 2 cups of Sugar
• 3 cups of Water
• ½ teaspoon of Cardamom powder
• 2 cups of diced Pineapple
• 1 cup of chopped Coconut
• A dash of Water
• 1 cup of Custard powder
• 4½ tablespoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil
• Handful of chopped Nuts
Preparation time: 45 mins
Serves: 6
Steps to follow
• Take a deep-bottomed pan, add sugar with 3 cups of water and cardamom powder. Bring it to a boil and cook till the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat as we need thin watery syrup
• Grind pineapple and coconut along with a dash of water to turn it into a puree. Strain it to extract a clear juice of pineapple and coconut. Add custard powder to this juice and whisk it, to avoid any lumps
• Add this mixture to the hot sugar syrup slowly and mix it gradually. Then, heat the pan and keep stirring
• Cook on low heat till the mixture thickens, then gradually increase the heat to medium high. After cooking for about 3 mins add 1 tablespoon of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil and mix it completely.
• Keep scraping the bottom of the pan to incorporate the oil properly and keep repeating the process till the remaining teaspoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil are used up
• Cook to the point till the mixture does not fall off the spoon. Then turn off the heat and empty out the cooked mixture onto a tray lined with butter paper. Sprinkle chopped nuts over it. Allow it to cool completely for an hour in the fridge
• After that remove the block of barfi by upturning the tray, remove the butter paper and cut it into squares or any desired shape and serve. The Pineapple and coconut barfi will stay good to eat for a week in the fridge.