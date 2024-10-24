Light up your celebrations with these savoury and sweet treats

The festival of lights is joyfully celebrated throughout the country. This special occasion unites families, friends, and relatives as they come together to enjoy vibrant traditions, light diyas, and watch colourful fireworks. Make your Diwali party truly unforgettable by preparing a delightful spread of interesting and delicious recipes recommended by Chef Kunal Kapur.

Masala Mathri

A traditional and popular crispy flavourful cracker enjoyed by all

Ingredients

For Dough

• 2 Cups or 250 Gms of All Purpose Flour (Maida)

• 4 tablespoons or 45 gms of Semolina (Sooji)

• 1½ teaspoon of Salt

• 2¼ tablespoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil

• ¾ Cup (approx) of Water

For Masala

• 2 teaspoons of Cumin

• 1 tablespoon of Fennel seeds (Saunf)

• 5 nos of Dry Red Chillies

• 2 large pinches of KasooriMethi Leaves

• 2 teaspoons of Peppercorns

2nd Masala

• 1 teaspoon of Ajwain

• ¾ teaspoon of Heeng

• ½ teaspoon of Turmeric

• 1½ teaspoons of Chilli powder

• 2 teaspoons of Coriander powder

• ½ teaspoon of Black salt

• 1 tablespoon of Chaat Masala or Dry Mango powder (amchur)

• ½ teaspoon of Salt

For Layering

• 2¼ tablespoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil

• 2 tablespoons of Cornstarch or Rice Flour

• Saffola Total - Heart ProOil – for deep frying

Preparation time: 45 mins

Serves: 3

Steps to follow

• Prepare the dough, by adding maida, sooji, salt, andSaffola Total – Heart ProOil. Knead it dry first and then pour water to turn it into a dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and set it aside for 10-15 minutes

• Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls and roll each into a small circle using a rolling pin. Each small roti can be about 2-3 inches in diameter

• Create the Mathri masala by grinding jeera, saunf, dried red chillies, kasoorimethi, and peppercorn into a coarse powder. Add ajwain, heeng, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, black salt, chaat masala, and salt to the powder and mix them all well. The masala is ready

• Mix the Saffola Total – Heart ProOil and cornstarch. Smear this mixture on the roti, then sprinkle the Mathri masala

• Then place the next roti on top of it, spread the oil and cornstarch mixture and sprinkle the Mathri masala. Place one more roti, above it and continue the same process, and then roll it

• Cut the mathri roll into 1.5-inch gaps and use a rolling pin to spread each cut piece into small puris

• Take a deep-bottomed vessel and heat Saffola Total – Heart ProOil over medium heat. Gently slide the mathri discs into the hot oil, one or two at a time. Fry the mathris on medium heat till they turn golden brown and crispy. Ensure they cook evenly

• Cool the Masala Mathris completely and they areready to be served.





Pineapple Barfi

A fruity and delectable dessert that can be prepared easily at home

Ingredients

• 2 cups of Sugar

• 3 cups of Water

• ½ teaspoon of Cardamom powder

• 2 cups of diced Pineapple

• 1 cup of chopped Coconut

• A dash of Water

• 1 cup of Custard powder

• 4½ tablespoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil

• Handful of chopped Nuts

Preparation time: 45 mins

Serves: 6

Steps to follow

• Take a deep-bottomed pan, add sugar with 3 cups of water and cardamom powder. Bring it to a boil and cook till the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat as we need thin watery syrup

• Grind pineapple and coconut along with a dash of water to turn it into a puree. Strain it to extract a clear juice of pineapple and coconut. Add custard powder to this juice and whisk it, to avoid any lumps

• Add this mixture to the hot sugar syrup slowly and mix it gradually. Then, heat the pan and keep stirring

• Cook on low heat till the mixture thickens, then gradually increase the heat to medium high. After cooking for about 3 mins add 1 tablespoon of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil and mix it completely.

• Keep scraping the bottom of the pan to incorporate the oil properly and keep repeating the process till the remaining teaspoons of Saffola Total – Heart ProOil are used up

• Cook to the point till the mixture does not fall off the spoon. Then turn off the heat and empty out the cooked mixture onto a tray lined with butter paper. Sprinkle chopped nuts over it. Allow it to cool completely for an hour in the fridge

• After that remove the block of barfi by upturning the tray, remove the butter paper and cut it into squares or any desired shape and serve. The Pineapple and coconut barfi will stay good to eat for a week in the fridge.