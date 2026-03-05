GBA appoints ‘cleanliness ambassadors’ for capital

In a bid to strengthen awareness on waste segregation and cleanliness across the city, the solid waste management wing under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has appointed Padma Shri awardee Manjamma Jogati, film actor Aniruddh Jatkar and social worker Arun Pai as official cleanliness ambassadors. Addressing a press conference, officials said the appointments have been made as part of the Swachh Survekshan campaign to create greater public awareness about sanitation and waste management practices within the GBA limits. A special programme to formally introduce the ambassadors will be held at Town Hall on March 9. Through them, large-scale public outreach initiatives will be undertaken to encourage citizens to maintain cleanliness and adopt scientific waste disposal practices.

Authorities noted that there has been a significant rise in the collection of low-value plastic waste in recent months. The city generates an average of 6,000 metric tonnes of solid waste every day, of which nearly 520 metric tonnes consist of low-value plastic. The civic body has set a target to increase this collection to 1,000 metric tonnes. Officials attributed the improvement to intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns, which have led to better segregation of waste at source. As segregation improves, the volume of waste being sent to landfills has gradually reduced, reflecting the impact of stricter waste management measures.

The civic body also revealed that an average fine of ₹60 lakh is collected every month from individuals and establishments that litter roadsides or fail to segregate waste. The funds collected through penalties have been utilised to procure one tractor for each Assembly constituency to clear bulk waste. Over the past three months, more than 6,000 metric tonnes of bulk waste has been cleared using these tractors.

In addition, more than 100 acres of land each have been identified at Gundalahalli village in Doddabelavangala Hobli of Doddaballapura taluk and at Gollahalli in Bengaluru South for the implementation of an integrated solid waste management project, including government land. Officials said that land acquisition will be completed after payment of government-mandated compensation, following which work on the projects will commence at the earliest.

Citizens facing garbage-related issues within GBA limits can lodge complaints through the Sahaaya 2.0 application, the GBA helpline number 1533, or via WhatsApp chatbot at 9448197197. Complaints will be monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre and forwarded to the concerned officials to ensure swift resolution,

authorities added.