Makeup trends that never go out of style

We go round and round, from contouring to full brows; makeup trends constantly change from season to season, much like the changing leaves of autumn or the blooming flowers of spring.



However, some looks have a timeless appeal, transcending the whims of fashion to remain perennially chic.

These classic makeup trends are beloved by makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts, offering a reliable foundation for any beauty routine. Let’s delve into seven makeup trends that have stood the test of time, ensuring you look effortlessly elegant.

The Timeless smokey eyes

One of the most classic makeup looks is the smokey eye.

It can be reinterpreted repeatedly using different colours and techniques, but it will always be perfect for any special occasion.

Choose an eyeshadow colour according to your taste, add glitter, gloss, and any accent youmaywant, and combine it with your favourite lipstick, and your perfect makeup is ready.

The classic red lip

Nothing says timeless elegance quite like a bold red lip. This iconic look has been a beauty staple for decades, gracing the faces of Hollywood starlets and modern-day influencers alike. Red lipstick’s allure is its power to brighten the face and make a bold statement instantly. Its shades, from deep burgundy to bright cherry, offer versatility to suit different skin tones and occasions.

The cat’s eye

The allure of winged eyeliner lies in its ability to make eyes appear more defined and elongated. This black line looks elegant and gives a true feline look. Whether you opt for a subtle flick or a dramatic cat-eye, winged eyeliner adds a sophisticated edge to any makeup look. The precision of the wing can transform the overall look from a subtle flick for everyday elegance to a bold, graphic line for a more dramatic effect.

The no-make- makeup look

Sometimes, less is more in the beauty world, and that’s certainly the case with this gorgeous, minimalist look. Use a tinted moisturiser, pale lipstick, and a neutral eyeshadow palette to create a fresh-faced effect that enhances your natural features. This trend is not just about minimalism; it’s about choosing the right colours and products to enhance natural beauty subtly.

Glowing skin

Healthy, radiant skin always stays in style. The trend towards natural, dewy skin focuses on enhancing your features rather than masking them. Achieving this look involves a combination of good skincare and makeup products illuminating the skin. Think of hydrating primers, lightweight foundations, and luminous highlighters. The goal is to create a fresh, glowing complexion that looks effortlessly beautiful. While you can definitely DIY these looks at home, it’s always a game-changer to rely on a professional setup for your big days and special occasions. When professionals take the reins, you can kick back, relax, and let them work their magic. You will not only feel pampered but also dazzle everyone with that flawless glow!

(The writer is a founder of The Top Knot)