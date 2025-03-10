Manushi Chhillar advises newcomers to plan their path in showbiz

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar has opened up about the challenges of entering the glamour industry without any background or connections. Emphasizing the importance of careful career planning, Manushi advised aspiring actors to have a solid foundation before stepping into the world of cinema.

Sharing her perspective, Manushi said, “The world of glamour is a challenging field that requires genuine passion and commitment. You have to truly want to do it. However, I would never recommend leaving everything behind without a plan, especially if you are not from this industry. It’s important to finish your education or have a strong platform like I did before making a career shift, as the journey is not easy.”

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut without any film background, believes that having a backup plan or a solid educational base helps in navigating the unpredictability of the film industry. Her advice comes as a guiding light for newcomers who often jump into the industry unprepared.

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for her upcoming action-thriller “Maalik”, where she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Pulkit, known for films like “Dedh Beegha Zameen”, “Bose: Dead/Alive”, and “Bhakshak”, “Maalik” will showcase Rajkummar Rao in a gangster avatar for the first time. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

Following “Maalik”, Manushi will be seen in “Tehran” alongside John Abraham. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is inspired by true events revolving around the Russia-Ukraine war and explores the conflict from India’s geopolitical perspective. The star-studded cast also includes Neeru Bajwa, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, and Allon Sylvain.

Speaking about “Tehran”, Manushi expressed her excitement, stating, “It’s a film that holds global significance. Playing my character in such a story inspired by real-world events has been an incredible experience. I’m grateful to be part of it.”

The film “Tehran” is expected to be a high-voltage geopolitical thriller and marks the directorial debut of Arun Gopalan. The project has already created anticipation for its unique storyline and high-stakes drama. Manushi Chhillar has previously worked in films like “Samrat Prithviraj”, “The Great Indian Family”, and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. With back-to-back releases lined up, the actress is steadily establishing her presence in Bollywood. As she navigates her way through the competitive industry, Manushi continues to inspire aspiring actors to pursue their dreams with a clear plan and strong foundation.