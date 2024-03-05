Meet five women sparking transformation in rural India

Following an 11-year interlude, in February 2024, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, unveiled data on National Household Consumption Expenditure. This data spotlighted the stark disparity between the wealthiest and the most impoverished in India, revealing that the monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) for the bottom five percent of the rural population stood at a mere Rs 1,373. Put simply, the daily expenditure of the poorest five percent in rural areas amounted to a meager Rs 46, in contrast to Rs 350 for the richest five percent.

Efforts to drive lasting change necessitate policy interventions, yet social initiatives spearheaded by changemakers who value the socio-economic and cultural diversity of rural India can also wield significant impact. This International Women's Day, let's meet five remarkable women who are championing rural upliftment and addressing issues such as water scarcity, gender equality, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.





Kiran Rao (Filmmaker and Co-founder of Paani Foundation): Renowned for her latest film, 'Laapataa Ladies,' Kiran Rao wears multiple hats as a producer, director, and screenwriter, infusing her cinema with profound empathy and warmth towards social realities. Notably, her production 'Peepli Live' (2010) shed light on the insensitive portrayal of rural poverty by the media. Co-founding the Paani Foundation with actor Aamir Khan in 2016, Kiran embarked on a mission to combat water scarcity in rural Maharashtra. Collaborating with her team, she endeavored to make Maharashtra drought-free and shield farming communities from debt, forced migration, and crop failure. Recognising that the water crisis stemmed largely from mismanagement of resources, Kiran and her team implemented scalable scientific solutions, fostered community participation, and spearheaded environmental restoration initiatives to tackle the root of the problem.





Dolly Verma (Change Leader - SheCreatesChange), Female Sarpanch, Bihar): Dolly Verma, a prominent change agent, is challenging normative gender roles and dismantling stereotypes by assuming a role traditionally dominated by men as a Sarpanch in Bihar. While championing social justice and gender parity, she confronts the entrenched tradition of 'Sarpanch Pati,' which empowers husbands of elected women representatives to make decisions on their behalf. Despite encountering resistance from patriarchal structures, Dolly persists in advocating for women's right to occupy positions of power and participate equally in policy-making processes. Moreover, she endeavours to enhance transparency and accountability in local governance, while striving to enhance access to essential amenities such as clean water, sanitation, electricity, education, and healthcare for marginalised communities.





Rajshri Deshpande (Actor, Founder of Nabhangan Foundation): Recognised for her award-winning performances in 'Trial by Fire' and 'Sacred Games,' Rajshri Deshpande extends her commitment to social activism beyond the screen. Adopting Pandhari, a drought-prone village in Maharashtra's Marathwada region in 2015, she spearheaded a rainwater harvesting project and facilitated health check-ups, along with the construction of toilets and a school for the local community. In response to pervasive challenges faced by rural communities, Rajshri founded the NabhanganFoundation. Addressing issues such as agricultural crisis, farmer suicides, natural resource depletion, unemployment, climate change vulnerability, educational disparities, and poor health indicators, her foundation strives to catalyze environmental conservation and sustainable development in collaboration with local communities.





Roshni Perween (Change Leader - SheCreatesChange, Advocate against Child Marriage): Roshni Perween, a survivor of child marriage from Kishanganj, Bihar, advocates passionately against this harmful practice. Married off at the tender age of 13, she experienced firsthand the anguish and trauma inflicted upon child brides. Roshni's advocacy garnered international recognition when she shared her story at the Young Activists Summit held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva in 2023. Working in tandem with the Nguvu Collective, Roshni engages in community outreach, providing counseling and resources to empower vulnerable girls to pursue education and exercise agency over their futures. Furthermore, she addresses systemic flaws perpetuating such practices and mobilises stakeholders to mainstream gender equality and child rights in conservative rural settings.





Bhuri Singad (TRI Stakeholder, Female Entrepreneur, Madhya Pradesh): Bhuri Singad's journey from Gunawad Village in Petlawad, Madhya Pradesh, to becoming a successful entrepreneur exemplifies resilience and determination. Born into poverty and deprived of access to education, Bhuri's unwavering resolve to alter her circumstances led her to embark on an entrepreneurial venture supported by the Transform Rural India (TRI) foundation. Establishing her own donapattal unit with TRI's assistance, Bhuri not only attained financial independence but also empowered herself to educate her children. Serving as a beacon of hope for women in her community, Bhuri inspires others to break the cycle of poverty, prioritise education, and strive for dignity and self-sufficiency. Additionally, her burgeoning enterprise generates employment opportunities, fostering economic growth within her community.



These five women exemplify resilience, determination, and compassion as they pave the way for a brighter future in rural India.