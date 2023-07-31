Originating in south-central Mexico, avocados have been around for thousands of years, but likely were not cultivated until around 500 BC. Even then, the first mention of this fruit in the English language wasn’t until 1696.

By 1871, the avocado had been introduced to the United States, where they grew particularly well in California. But it took some time – more than 100 years – for them to come into popularity in the US. This was probably because the fruit seemed exotic and most people really didn’t know what to do with it or how to get their families to agree to eating it. National Avocado Day was founded in 2017 and has been observed annually and gaining in popularity ever since.