Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

Nikita Porwal to Represent India at Miss World 2024

Nikita Porwal, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been crowned Femina Miss India 2024. She will represent India on the global stage at the upcoming Miss World competition. Rekha Pandayy, representing the Union Territories, was named the first runner-up in this year's competition.

Career Journey of the New Miss India

Nikita's journey began at the age of 18 when she debuted as a television anchor. With years of experience in acting, she has grown into a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. Her victory was celebrated by the previous titleholder, Nandini Gupta, who crowned her, while Neha Dhupia handed her the official Miss India sash.

A Grand Finale in Mumbai

The grand finale of the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant was held in Mumbai. The event saw a dazzling performance by former Miss India, Sangeeta Bijlani, who also walked the runway. The night was star-studded, with appearances by celebrities like Neha Dhupia and dancer Raghav Juyal. Anusha Dandekar was one of the jury members responsible for selecting the winner from the talented finalists.

Nationwide Talent Search and Boot Camp

This year's Miss India pageant included a comprehensive talent search across the nation, with auditions held in various regions. After a series of auditions and intensive grooming sessions at the pageant’s boot camp, 30 finalists were selected to compete at the grand event. After impressing the judges and audience, Nikita emerged as the ultimate winner and will now proudly carry India’s flag at Miss World 2024.

Celebrating 60 Years of Miss India

The 2024 edition of Femina Miss India marks the 60th anniversary of the prestigious competition. Over the years, the pageant has produced five Miss World winners, including Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chhillar. To celebrate this milestone, the Miss India Organization launched a special musical anthem titled “Rise of Queen,” which is now available for streaming globally.