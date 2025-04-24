Nimrat Kaur joins the menstrual hygiene initiative

As a part of a menstrual hygiene initiative, actress Nimrat Kaur distributed menstrual hygiene kits in the slum communities.

Each menstrual care kit distributed contains supplies that last an entire month — including sanitary napkins, disposal pouches, and hygiene essentials — along with educational materials promoting safe menstrual practices.

Speaking about her involvement, Nimrat shared, “Menstruation is a necessary, natural, and crucial part of any woman’s health. Yet it continues to be shrouded in silence and stigma, especially in the underprivileged areas. When Hemkunt Foundation approached me with their “Dhabba Nahi” campaign, I felt an urgent and deep sense of responsibility to be a part of it. Affordability and access to menstrual products should not be a luxury - it’s a fundamental right. I hope this effort not only helps dispel this ridiculous taboo around something so basic to life but also ensures normalising conversations around periods, so no girl ever has to feel shame or miss school because of her period and no adult woman should ever feel awkward about anything related to periods.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Earth Day on Tuesday, Nimrat witnessed the vibrant Buransh flower blossom in the scenic Kumaon region for the very first time.

Reflecting on her deep connection with the wild, Nimrit revealed that she celebrated her birthday amidst nature in the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Dropping a string of photos and videos from her latest vacay, the actress penned the caption, “My love for the wild isn’t from this lifetime, it surely feels like something that’s lived inside me from a time unknown to me. To have finally witnessed the magical Buransh (rhododendron) blossoms in Kumaon for the first time was beyond words. The mountains have a way of stirring up the deepest conversations in my heart with their tall, stoic silence.”

“Cradled in the lap of the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary at the stunning @ninefurlongs property for birthday holiday, waking up to the Himalayan glory everyday, the warmth and hospitality of the sweetest, simple hill folk, enveloped in the goodness of their forests, food and folklore. Grateful today and everyday to Mother Earth for blessing us with her infinite bounty…on World Earth Day, sharing some glimpses of my recent Kumaoni dream,” (sic) Nimrat went on.