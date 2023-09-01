Ode To Krishna

This weekend brings an interesting and varied palette of cultural programmes at Saptaparni in Hyderabad to celebrate Krishnashtami. Women are featured in a big way in this two-day thematic festival happening on 2nd and 3rd September which is titled Akhilam Madhuram. It is also curated by a lady-Dr Sahitya Madabhushi who is supported by a female-centric team.



The title is inspired by the famous hymn to Lord Krishna, the Madhurashtakam, which praises him as the most beautiful god whose qualities and all attributes are ‘madhuram’ that as if dipped in honey. The eight-stanza work was composed by Saint Vallabhacharya and is popular in music and dance renditions. This festival showcases dance, music, naivedyam-making demos, talks, storytelling, Cheriyal-painting workshops, Bommala Koluvu, retail stalls and lots more. Entry into the premises is free but some events are ticketed.

Well-known art-patron Anuradha Gunupati, Founder and Director, Saptaparni, says: “We, at Saptaparni are hosting this event Akhilam Madhuram wherein we pay homage to Krishna through several thematic programmes packed into two days. There is something of interest for people of all ages and tastes. Since Saptaparni’s inception 20 years ago, we have had the good fortune of hosting music and dance performances, folk-art forms, talks and several cultural events through the years. We feel privileged to have the artist community of Hyderabad come together and support us in a big way for Akhilam Madhuram.”

The first day that is Saturday or 2nd September will feature musicians Jonnalagadda Ishwar Prasad and Jonnalagadda Sriram and team performing Radha Kalyanam. This will be followed by the first half of a Cheriyal painting workshop by Rakesh Varma. Next on the agenda is a presentation titled Geetha Saaram by Sharath Krishna and Santhoshi Nallamchakravarthula wherein one can learn of the relevance of Bhagavad Gita in daily life. Storyteller Uma Challa will narrate the leelas of Krishna in the programme Thaarangam Thaarangam while Sesham Ramana’s young disciples will follow with flute-renditions of compositions on Krishna in Venu Gaanam.

Explains curator Sahitya Madhabhushi: “The festival is an opportunity to connect with art, culture and spirituality. We hope to recreate Brindavan here in Hyderabad.”

Avadhanam is a special literary feat which only a few scholars can perform. At this festival, one can witness this display of erudition by Dr Meegada Ramalinga Swami where he will render verses (padyaalu) on Krishna in a programme titled Padyaavadhanam. Classical dancer Dr Anupama Kylash and students will perform a group dance Gopala Thaapini based on the Yugala Swaroopa of Krishna. Also, what is a devotional event without bhajan renditions? So, Ramyasree and team will render Krishna bhajans in multiple languages in the last programme of day one titled Krishna Smaranam.

The festival’s second and concluding day keeps up the momentum with more Krishna-themed programmes. It will begin with a goshti gaanam (group musical rendition) by 100 classical musicians called Krishna Aradhana featuring Krishna compositions by various vaggeyakaras. It will be followed by the second half of the Cheriyal workshop. Classical musician Ramaprabha Yerramilli and dancer Ashrita Vemuganti will present a conversation with Krishna in an interesting confluence of music and dance titled Madhava Mamava.

The sanctified food or naivedyam at the Udupi and Guruvayyur temples where Krishna is the presiding deity has always been considered sacred and delicious. Now you can know more about it in a workshop Krishnamrutham by Rakesh Raghunathan. Krishna Kavitha, a tabla programme will be followed by a Bharatanatyam presentation by Shankarananda Kalakshetram of Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant. The festival will conclude with Hey Govinda, Hey Gopala by the band of Ganesh and team and the ‘Utti’ programme which is a characteristic feature of Krishnasthami celebrations.