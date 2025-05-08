Parenting: Is your baby’s skin ready for the summer sun?

The soaring temperatures can make the hot summer months unbearable, especially for your little ones. For a new parent, it can be a stressful time. From dealing with your baby’s skin issues to selecting the right non-greasy balm moisturizer for summer, all these can seem a little daunting.

Fret not! We’ll touch upon some effective summer skincare tips that will help you cater to your little one’s unique skin needs this summer. Let’s get started!

Good Baby Skin Care During Summer

Your baby’s skin is 20 times thinner than you and is more susceptible to the harsh UVA & UVB rays of the sun. As the summer progresses, the heat levels rise, leading to common skin issues such as irritated and inflamed skin. And since the little ones’ skin is delicate, it is important to pay special attention.

“Summers can be pretty overwhelming for your little one, it can take a toll on your baby’s skin. That’s why it’s important to use products with natural, nourishing ingredients. Choose newborn balm moisturizers thoughtfully formulated with natural, mild ingredients like shea butter, almond oil, and coconut oil, known for their anti-inflammatory and calming properties. These are ideal for delicate and sensitive baby skin. Also, opt for mild body washes, tear-free shampoos, and diaper rash creams that are free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulphates, and phthalates, which can aggravate skin issues,” says Akanksha Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, CITTA.

Bathing Routine Rituals

Having a bathing routine is as imperative as selecting a natural moisturizer for newborns. It helps them cool down in the hot and humid weather. However, make sure to not over-wash your little one as it can strip off their skin’s natural oils, which in turn, leads to dryness. Bathe your baby in lukewarm water, neither too hot nor too cold, once a day to strike the right balance. Use a mild baby wash enriched with the goodness of nourishing, natural ingredients like aloe vera, hydrolyzed rice protein, and coconut oil. Post-bath, gently pat your baby’s skin dry with a soft towel and make sure not to rub. Pay extra attention to the skin folds such as behind the knees, around the neck, and under the arms, where moisture can accumulate and cause discomfort.

Sun Protection & Hydration

Just like adults, sun protection is one of the most important aspects of summer skincare for babies. Besides, a baby’s skin is more prone to sunburns because it lacks the melanin needed to protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays. For infants under 6 months, it is highly advisable to avoid direct sun exposure as much as possible. Dress the little one in lightweight and breathable clothing that covers their delicate skin and seek shade when going outside. For babies above 6 months, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen specially formulated for babies with mild but effective, natural ingredients with an SPF of not less than 50. Generously apply it to all exposed areas and reapply every two-three hours, especially after swimming, sweating, or towel drying. Also, make sure to keep your baby hydrated with regular breast milk or formula and with water if they are older than 6 months. This will help retain their skin’s moisture and overall well-being during the balmy season.

Moisturize Their Soft Skin

Exposure to summer heat and air conditioning can lead to flaky skin; therefore, a natural moisturizer for newborns is non-negotiable. To keep your little one’s skin moisturized and nourished, it’s essential to apply a gentle and hypoallergenic balm moisturizer, specially formulated for babies with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, almond oil, and coconut oil, known for their soothing properties. Post-bath, make sure to apply an adequate amount of newborn moisturizer and massage well onto your little one’s skin, paying special attention to dry areas like the knees, cheeks, and elbows. The best moisturizer for newborns is free of harsh chemicals and toxins, so, check the labels carefully before making a purchasing decision.

Be Mindful of Heat Rash

Also referred to as prickly heat, heat rash is a prevalent issue in babies during the summer season. It is generally caused by blocked sweat glands, resulting in small, red bumps. It typically occurs on the chest, back, and neck regions, causing discomfort and itchiness. Besides using the best moisturizer for newborns, make sure to dress your little one in lightweight and loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics. Overdressing can lead to overheating, which in turn, can cause extreme discomfort.

Pro Tip

If you’re planning to introduce any new baby product to your little one’s skin, make sure to conduct a patch test by applying a small amount to your baby’s elbow.

Hope this helps you keep your little one safe and protected throughout the sultry summer months. Embrace a mindful approach to skincare; after all, natural baby products are consciously and thoughtfully curated to keep their sensitive skin safe and healthy.