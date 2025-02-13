‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Deepika Padukone talks about her love for sports and extra-curricular activities

Deepika Padukone recently participated in the eighth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” where she opened up with the students about mental health, drawing examples from her own life.

During the conversation, she revealed that she has always been inclined to sports and extra-curricular activities. The ‘Pathaan’ actress revealed, “I was a very naughty child. Even today my parents say that you will never find Deepika at the ground level. I used to always jump from the sofas, tables, and chairs. I was always more interested in ex-curricular activities.”

Deepika Padukone also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to supporting students’ mental well-being. The diva took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for prioritizing students’ mental health through the 8th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone dropped a video where she disclosed that the episode of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” featuring her would include an important conversation about the significance of mental well-being, particularly in the context of education. Posting the video, the ‘Tamasha’ actress wrote in the caption, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we’ll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode… #PPC2025.”

The stunner further talked about her struggle with depression. She stated, “I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the eighth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on February 10 in Delhi. During the first episode, he interacted with students at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery.

The second episode, featuring Deepika Padukone will be released on February 12.