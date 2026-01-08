MLA and MLC Advise Elected Sarpanches to Uphold Public Trust

Nagar kurnool: A grand felicitation programme was organized at Teegala Venkataswamy Function Hall in Nagar Kurnool town to honour Sarpanches and Deputy Sarpanches elected on behalf of the Congress Party in the recently held local body elections across the constituency.

The programme was held under the leadership of MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy and MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy. On the occasion, the newly elected public representatives were felicitated with shawls and flower bouquets, and were congratulated for their victory.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA stated that Sarpanches play a crucial role in village development and emphasized that the Congress Party is committed to working for the welfare of the people. He urged the elected representatives to uphold the trust reposed in them by the public and to work collectively for the all-round development of villages.

The programme was attended by Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, Youth Congress President Vinod, senior Congress leaders, public representatives, party workers, and supporters in large numbers.