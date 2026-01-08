Amma Thalli Vaccination Programme Strengthens Sheep Immunity

Nagar kurnool: The Telangana State Government’s free “Amma Thalli” vaccination programme for sheep was conducted on Thursday in Thudukurthy and Mantati villages of Nagar Kurnool mandal.

On this occasion, Mandal Veterinary Officers Dr. T. Kalpana and Dr. P. Ashok stated that the Amma Thalli vaccines provide strong immunity to sheep. The vaccination helps prevent viral infections, reduces disease severity, and controls the spread of infections.

They explained that the programme offers several benefits, including disease prevention, protection against infections, reduction in sheep mortality, minimization of economic losses to shepherds, and prevention of disease transmission. Shepherds were advised to make full use of this free vaccination programme.

The programme was attended by Mandal Veterinary Officers Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Ashok, veterinary staff VLO Madhya Nayak, LSAs Srisailam and Vinay, OSs Makbool, Satish, and Kurumurthy, along with local shepherds.