PM POSHAN Initiative Strengthened Through District Cooking Competition

Nagar kurnool: To strengthen the implementation of the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) Scheme and provide nutritious meals to students, a district-level cooking competition was organized at the Government High School campus in Nagar Kurnool.

Members from various mandals across the district participated in large numbers, showcasing their culinary skills. Under the scheme, meals provided to students were prepared strictly following government guidelines and the approved menu, and presented before the judges. The judges evaluated the entries based on taste, nutritional value, hygiene, and serving methods, selecting winners and awarding first, second, and third prizes along with certificates of appreciation. Participants who showed exceptional skill also received consolation prizes.

Speaking at the event, District Sectoral Officer B. Venkatayya emphasized that the meals provided under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme should be both nutritious and of high quality. He highlighted the importance of strictly following the approved menu and maintaining proper hygiene. He added that competitions like these help improve the skills of the cooking staff while ensuring better meals for students.

The event was attended by judges including Headmasters Ramjee and Jhansiram Rathod, school teachers, students, cooking staff from various mandals, and district office personnel.