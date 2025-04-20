Pastels, Prints & Perfection: Ethnic Fashion for Sunny Days

The sun is smiling down upon us, flowers are blooming and summer is in full swing. The vibrant energy of summer celebrations is marking a wedding buzz along with various ethnic gatherings. While these occasions call for wardrobe refreshing, it’s time to show off your stunning ethnic wear. The secret to looking breathtakingly beautiful during summer is pastels, prints, and lightweight fabric (but not too heavy). Every summer occasion requires an outfit that integrates both comfort and class. This summer, whether it’s attending a day wedding, a mehndi ceremony, or a casual summer gathering, you are guaranteed to look flawless. Be ready to stay cool even in the heat and slay all summer long. Starting from dramatic sarees, exotic suits, trendy coord sets, chic lehengas, we have it all.

“Cotton, chiffon, organza, and georgette are some fabrics which allow air circulation and are soft in colour, so choose pastels, neutral or sorbet hues. Avoid heavy thread work, prints, or sequins, as embellishments, and go for more subtle ones instead. The look is round off with a splash of summer floral accents, in addition to soft jewellery and glowy makeup. This summer, allow yourself to combine effortless chic style with ethnic wear. Everyone will be sure to gaze at you when the sun comes out proudly shining during summer celebrations.” says Jigar Patel, MD, G3+Fashion

1. Suits & Salwars: Breezy, Beautiful & Beyond

Charming as they are, summer suits and salwars have been given a delightful makeover with pastel hues and finely detailed chikankari embroidery. Fabrics like cotton and georgette add to the ease. Imagine baby pink, powder blue, lemon yellow and soft lilac; colors that are visually calming while adding to your grace. For day functions, straight cut kurtas with palazzos or light weight shararas work beautifully. Anarkalis with minimal embellishments and delicate floral prints are dreamy additions to your summer collection. Organza dupattas with subtle zari embroidery can uplift a basic suit set in seconds. Finish off with juttis or kolhapuris and keep summer accessories such as a pair of statement earrings and a dainty potli bag. With these you will be set to grab attention along with comfort!

2. Coordinate Sets: Match, Slay & Stay Comfortable!

Ethnic coord sets are literally the summer fruit of style and comfort. Pre-wedding gatherings, festive brunches, and even summer vacations with an ethnic twist – these outfits will serve the purpose! Ethnic coord sets are printed in cotton giving off an effortless charm, while silk-blend coord sets feature subtle embellishments that add a breezy feel for summer evening events. Pastel hues never go out of style – coupled with statement silver jewelry, they take monochrome coord sets to the next level. Sabrina slippers for your feet, some mules, and with dew and shimmer on the face, conquer the summer in style.

3. Sarees: Styles to Wrap You Up in Sophistication and Comfort for The Summer

A saree is the epitome of grace, and in summer-friendly fabrics, it is a dream to wear! Floral chiffon and organza sarees paired with pastels bubbly colour outfits are perfect for day wedding or brunch celebrations. Linen sarees embroidered with subtle zari borders add some charm while keeping you cool. Cotton and mule sarees in soothing shades are perfect for dress down summer festivities. I recommend pairing your saree with a sleeveless/off-shoulder blouse to show some skin and modern flair. For hairstyle, you can twist your hair into a bun and place a fresh floral gajra to complete the summer aesthetic.

4. Lehenga: Twirl in Pastel Perfection

Lehengas in summer? Absolutely! The trick is to choose the right fabric, silhouette, and color palette. Citrus suits summer so go with lightweight citrine georgette or organza lehengas. Summer wedding? Go soft pastel embroidered for summer alteration looks. Look youthful and fresh in floral printed lehengas with cropped blouses or cape type tops. For jewellery, Minimalist chikankari lehengas are great; go white, blush pink, or mint green and be infused with understated elegance.