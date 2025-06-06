Payal Ghosh opens up about her battle with depression & anxiety

Actress Payal Ghosh opened up about her battle with clinical depression and anxiety after staying out of work for the last two years.

Sharing her journey of coming out of this toughest phase of life, Payal said, “Neither did I get any support from the industry, be it the ones I knew or the ones with whom I worked earlier nor from my loved ones. It was all about me being entirely alone and all by myself.

Every actor goes through a phase when no matter what you try, everything is working against you and nothing is working in your favour. The last two years were like that for me. There have been countless times when I have literally cried my heart out alone all by myself and spent days locking myself in my house out of anxiety, stress, and trauma. Be it my family or the industry, I didn’t get any support from anyone and was all by myself at home.”

Payal revealed that she had to take the help of the professionals for her growing troubles, “The loneliness really hit me hard and it took a toll on my mental health really bad.

I had to resort to professional help and medicine for those entire 2 years and each and every day passed like a nightmare. Having no work for a period of 2 long years is a long time. My savings were getting drained, my finances were taking a hit and so much more.”

She added that things are slowly looking up, “God has been kind that slowly and steadily now, things are hopefully getting better and work offers and discussions have started to happen.”

“I really hope and pray that sooner or later, my work starts releasing for the audience so that I never have to go through such a dry spell ever again,” the actress shared.

However, Payal hopes that “no one has to go through the kind of stress and anxiety” she had to deal with.