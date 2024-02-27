Promoting gender equality at workplace

Dr Sangita Reddy, the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, delivered a stirring address at the Mahila Shakthi Sammelan, Sun City, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad. Underscoring the significance of women’s empowerment and equitable opportunities. She emphasized the pivotal role of women in fostering happiness and prosperity within families, asserting that their innate power, Sthri shakti, can catalyze positive transformations at every level of society.

Drawing from her experience as the Chair for G20 Empower, Dr Reddy highlighted the global commitment to enhancing women’s participation in the workforce. Despite women’s substantial contributions, she lamented the prevailing gender disparities, with only 23% representation in the workplace and less than 5% holding CEO positions. Dr Reddy also addressed the issue of unequal pay, advocating for societal support to rectify such discriminatory practices.

Her impassioned plea resonated with the audience, inspiring them to advocate for fair and inclusive work environments where women can thrive. Dr Sangita Reddy’s message emphasised the urgent need for collective action to ensure women receive the respect, opportunities, and encouragement they deserve, ultimately leading to a more equitable and prosperous society for all.