How to pacify a screaming toddler? How to work without being disturbed by kids at home? How to keep a child engaged while feeding them? A few years ago, the answer was by keeping them engaged. Today this answer is – ‘Let’s hand them a gadget’ because it is an easy option and time is not easily available. While distracting or keeping kids engaged, especially during their early years when they are still dependent on someone is necessary, it is much needed to raise digitally responsible toddlers. But it is not as easy as it seems because gadgets and technology are part of our existence now. However, small steps help in the attempt, and here are the 5 steps to help the process.

#1 Establish Clear Limits

Healthy boundaries concerning screen time for a child must be placed at an early age. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children under 18 months should have no screen time except for video chatting. Toddlers 18 to 24 months might appreciate some high-quality educational programming, that must be kept minimal and always under adult supervision.

Create Screen-Free Zones: Declare certain areas at home, such as dining or bedroom as screen-free to encourage other activities.

Do Not Reward Them with Screens: This will deny dependency on electronics for comfort and entertainment and encourage non-screen activities.

#2 Interaction with the Content

Share a show, an app, or digital content that needs to be interactively experienced together, turning screen time into a shared experience. Parents must be actively engaged with their toddlers while they use screens.

High-quality programs can enable pioneering capabilities, for example, mathematical, language, and motor skills.

The second use of screen time is to open up discussion about what the child is watching or playing with it, thus enriching their language usage and understanding.

#3 Outdoor Play and Interaction:

Screens can be fun, but real-world play is crucial for a toddler’s growth. Hands-on activities like playing with blocks, drawing, or reading books, family interplay, playdates, and direct involvement in any activities, help toddlers develop relationships and establish emotional intelligence.

Children are motivated to explore the near environment, social issues, and communication in imaginative play.

#4 Be a Role Model

Children learn from their parents, so one needs to be an example in and around screen time. One’s child will develop a perception about it, solely based on how it has been experienced.

There are a lot of fun things that are also outside of the screen area, for example, cooking dinner or playing outside. Spending some quality family time playing board games or going for a walk together, and keeping screens out, helps children develop a habit of restricting screen time.

#5 Healthy Sleep Habits

Using digital devices before bedtime disrupts a child’s sleep pattern. The screens emit blue light, disorienting the body from its normal rest rhythm, making it hard for children to easily fall asleep.

Screens should be removed at least an hour before bed and replaced with relaxing activities such as bedtime stories or soft music.Being a responsible digital parent also includes the restriction of screen time for your toddler and co-viewing that content with them while helping them appreciate things that are non-digital as well. Modeling this in various interests and stable habits will be supportive of his growth and development as he grows older to navigate the digital world responsibly and in confidence.

(The writer is a Co-Founder and Director Curriculum at Little Elly)