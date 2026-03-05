Ramadan energy guide: Staying active through the fast

The holy month of Ramadan is a time of spirituality, reflection, and community. Fasting from dawn until dusk for 30 days can feel physically demanding, especially for mothers, college students, and professionals balancing daily responsibilities. The key to maintaining steady energy throughout the day is a thoughtfully planned Sehri.

The focus at Sehri should be on balanced, slow-releasing foods that help sustain energy and prevent fatigue. Nutrient-dense options help provide steady fuel and prolonged satiety.

On the other hand, starting the day with fried or overly sweet foods can lead to a rapid spike and drop in energy, often leaving one feeling tired and dehydrated as the day progresses.

Making mindful, nutritious choices at Sehri can make the fasting experience more comfortable and energised. Here are five foods to include for sustained energy through the day:

Almonds

Almonds are loaded with Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus, which contribute to energy release from foods. They provide a healthy source of energy that helps you stay active. Incorporating California Almonds into your Sehri, whether soaked overnight or mixed into smoothies, can help maintain consistent energy levels during extended fasting periods.

Oats

A bowl of oats prepared with milk or plant-based alternatives provides complex carbohydrates and fibre. This promotes a slow release of energy, helping you feel full longer and preventing afternoon fatigue.

Eggs

Eggs are loaded with high-quality protein and vital amino acids. Whether boiled, scrambled, or incorporated into an omelette with vegetables, they offer lasting satiety and support for muscle health.

Greek yoghurt with seeds

Greek yoghurt is abundant in protein and probiotics. By adding chia or flaxseeds, you enhance the fibre and healthy fats, which support digestion and an active body all day.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in natural sugars, potassium, and fibre, providing rapid yet balanced energy and assisting in maintaining electrolyte levels during fasting.

A balanced Sehri that combines complex carbohydrates, high-quality protein, healthy fats, and essential micronutrients can significantly enhance the fasting experience. By choosing nutrient-rich foods such as California Almonds, eggs, oats, and bananas alongside wholesome staples, you can support sustained energy, remain active through the day, and stay well-nourished throughout Ramadan.

(The writer is a Regional Head of Dietetics, Max Healthcare)