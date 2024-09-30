Rani Mukerji celebrates universal maternal love after winning Best Actress at IIFA Awards

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been honored with the Best Actress award for her compelling performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway at the IIFA Awards held in Abu Dhabi. In her acceptance speech, she emphasized that the themes of maternal love and human resilience resonate universally, connecting with audiences on a fundamental level.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is notable for being the first content-driven film to achieve significant success in theaters following the pandemic, indicating that viewers are eager for meaningful narratives, provided they are presented engagingly.

Expressing her gratitude, Rani stated, “It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the Best Actor Award amid such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career. Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway made an impact globally in people’s hearts. The film’s success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience.”

Reflecting on the film’s emotional depth, she added, “The story of this Indian immigrant mother shook me deeply. A mother’s love for her child is unconditional... I used to believe that unconditional love was a myth until I had my own. A mother’s love knows no law and no pity. It dares all things and crushes anything that stands in its path. No one can come between her and her child. It makes me extremely happy to dedicate this award to all the mothers out there. Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place.”

Rani also expressed her heartfelt thanks to her fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging their role in the film’s success. “A big thank you to my fans—your unconditional love and support mean the world to me. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. Your belief in me is what makes me work harder and strive for the best. Moments like this are possible because of all your prayers. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for giving Mrs. Chatterjee a chance in the theaters when everything else seemed pretty gloomy. I share this honor with you today.”

With this accolade, Rani Mukerji continues to shine as a powerful storyteller in Indian cinema, celebrating the profound bonds of motherhood.