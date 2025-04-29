Rihanna shares parenting hack to grab her children’s attention

Queen RiRi is dropping parenting hacks to help fellow parents cope. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rihanna recently took to the Stories of her Instagram, and shared a video of her eyes and lips with a banana filter.

She captioned the funny clip, “Since my kids love bananas so much but wanna ignore me”. She made it clear that she wanted her boys, RZA, 2 and Riot, 20 months to listen to what she was saying, the clip was accompanied H.E.R’s 2016 tune “Focus”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Though the singer who shares her sons with A$AP Rocky, 36, keeps them largely out of the spotlight, back in February, she opened up to Harper’s Baazar about how the boys are following in their musical parents’ footsteps.

Rihanna told the outlet that RZA is “So magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything”.

As per ‘People’, she added that the tot was “an empath”. As for her younger son Riot, whom she welcomed in August 2023, the ‘Umbrella’ singer said that he’s “just hilarious” and teased that he takes after his mom in wanting to “sing” all the time.

“When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing”, she noted to the fashion title. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone”.

The singer also quipped that Riot’s personality mirrors her own, joking, “I don’t know where he came from, dude”.

She went on to touch upon the more challenging aspects of parenthood in the interview, too, revealing that RZA initially struggled with the idea of welcoming a sibling but eventually came around to being a big brother.