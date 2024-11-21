Rising air pollution takes a toll on skin health

As air pollution continues to rise across Indian cities, the impact is being felt not just on health, but also on the skin. The seasonal spike in pollutants, combined with emissions from factories, cars, construction activities, and agricultural practices like crop stubble burning, is intensifying the pollution crisis. This toxic air, often accompanied by a thick layer of smog, is wreaking havoc on the skin, leading to a range of issues that urban dwellers can no longer ignore.

Living in bustling cities offers numerous benefits but at a significant cost to our skin. The effects of pollution are not just limited to lung health; they directly impact the skin by breaking down collagen, oxidizing the lipid layer, and impairing the skin’s natural barrier. This leads to a variety of skin problems, including dehydration, sensitivity, uneven skin tone, acne, wrinkles, and premature aging.

Airborne pollutants can contribute to serious conditions such as skin cancer, eczema, psoriasis, and discoloration. In fact, studies show that the skin of women in cities may age 10 percent faster than those living in rural areas. This is due to the high levels of toxic substances like smoke, soot, and acids present in the air, which can drain moisture from the skin and cause pigmentation spots, especially on the forehead and cheeks.

To combat the adverse effects of pollution, skincare experts recommend a thorough cleansing routine. For dry skin, using cleansing creams and gel formulas can help remove pollutants, while antioxidants should be incorporated into the skincare routine to neutralize damage. For oily skin, a facial scrub followed by a toner with ingredients like rose water, green tea, or aloe vera can help soothe and refresh the skin.

Additionally, using anti-pollution cosmetics that form a barrier between pollutants and the skin is essential. Sandalwood protective creams are particularly effective in shielding the skin and maintaining its moisture levels.

The hair also requires protection, as pollutants settle on the scalp. Regular washing with products containing ingredients like amla, henna, or Brahmi helps restore balance and create a protective cover. For extra nourishment, hot oil treatments or masks made from natural ingredients like coconut oil can be incredibly beneficial.

Maintaining skin health amidst pollution may be challenging, but with the right skincare regimen and lifestyle changes, it’s possible to protect and rejuvenate your skin. Regular hydration, antioxidant-rich foods like citrus fruits, and the use of air purifiers at home are crucial steps in mitigating the damaging effects of air pollution on the skin.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the Herbal Queen of India)