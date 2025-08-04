Rubina Dilaik talks about marriage, conflict, and fun

Popular television star Rubina Dilaik is all set to share screen space with her husband Abhinav Shukla in the much-anticipated reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Known for her candid nature, Rubina opened up about the nuances of her relationship and why they chose to take part in the show post-parenthood.

In a candid interaction, Rubina was asked whether she believes in discussing everything with her partner. “Avoid is a strong word, and I’ve never done that,” she said. “Avoiding is a no-no, but discussing absolutely everything is also not wise in a relationship. Sometimes it’s better to leave certain things as they are after understanding them.”

Touching on how they handle disagreements, Rubina said she and Abhinav have learned to “pick their battles.” She elaborated, “Ignoring is not the way. Some fights need to be resolved thoughtfully, while others are too trivial to give importance to.”

Abhinav echoed the sentiment and added, “Some issues can be solved in a few hours, some in a few days, and some take more time. We decide how much energy a problem deserves depending on its nature.” He jokingly added, “In our case, like I always say—‘Whatever you say, baby.’ That line has now become famous.” The couple, who welcomed twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, 2024, revealed that parenting played a role in their decision to join the show. “Ever since becoming a mother, I wanted to spend more time with my husband. I wanted to have some fun, so I took up this show,” Rubina shared. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, Pati Patni Aur Panga also features Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmed.