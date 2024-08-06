Rural empowerment through jam-making

Renowned ad-filmmaker, screenwriter, and award-winning independent documentarian Shalini Harshwal is set to release her latest documentary, Out of a Jam, on August 9th on Open Theatre. The mid-length film explores the remarkable story of the all-female jam-making community in Bhuira, India, led by the enterprising Linnet.

In her documentary, Harshwal delves into the lives of these rural Indian women who have transcended challenging socio-economic conditions through their craft. “Poor village women of rural India work towards shaping their common future by making jams, becoming self-sufficient, educating their children, and defying their patriarchal society,” Harshwal explains. Out of a Jam celebrates their courage and collective success, illustrating how their determination has transformed their lives.

The idea for the documentary began serendipitously for Harshwal. “The first time I heard of these women was when I tasted their jams at a high-end Mumbai restaurant. The quality was exceptional, and it sparked my curiosity about this otherwise unknown brand. Despite jam being considered a somewhat European concept in India, these women had mastered the craft. I decided to research further and discovered Linnet, who initiated the jam factory,” she recounts.

Harshwal’s journey to Bhuira was far from easy. “Reaching there was no simple task. It involved a long, pitch-dark, and bumpy drive. The village was remote, with no tar roads or street lights, and the nearest tar road was 15 kilometers away. These women had to climb mountains daily to reach their workplace,” she describes. Despite the harsh conditions and societal obstacles, Harshwal was struck by the women’s resilience and positivity. “Seeing them produce the jams was inspiring. It wasn’t just about the jams, but the incredible spirit of the women behind them. Their determination and joy, despite the difficulties, were truly moving.”

Out of a Jam is set to offer viewers a compelling glimpse into how adversity can be transformed into success through community and perseverance.