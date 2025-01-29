Sakshi Agarwal on stunts in Besty: Every punch, every leap, every move was a test of my strength

Actress Sakshi Agarwal, who has performed action stunts in ‘Besty’, which incidentally marks her debut in Malayalam, says that “every punch, every leap and every move” of hers in the film was a test of her strength and determination.

The actress, who plays a character called Shahina in the film, has performed a series of stunts including a gripping bike chase on a Bullet.

Posting a few pictures shot on sets on social media, Sakshi wrote, “Bringing the action to life! Here’s a glimpse of the stunts I got to perform in Besty! Playing Shahina pushed me to explore new challenges, and these action sequences were some of the most thrilling moments on set.”

The actress further said, “Every punch, every leap, and every move was a test of my strength and determination—and I couldn’t be prouder of the final result. A huge shoutout to the amazing stunt team who made this possible!”

Produced by Benzy Productions’s Abdul Nasser and directed by Shanu Shamanth, the film has Sakshi playing Shaheena, a bold and fearless Malayali Muslim woman.

The film features thrilling stunts choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu Master, including a gripping bike chase on a Bullet, where Shaheena Outmaneuvers her pursuers in a heart-pounding sequence.

Sakshi has also showcased her graceful dancing skills in a lively wedding song choreographed by Rakesh Maater. The colorfulkalyanam dance doubles as a high-energy party number, adding vibrancy to the film.

Reflecting on the experience, Sakshi shared, “Besty challenged me to step outside my comfort zone—whether it was performing stunts, riding a Bullet, or delivering high-energy dance moves. Shaheena embodies strength, resilience, and grace, making her a truly special character. I had a great time, sharing screen space with Mammooty Sir’s nephew Ashkar Soudan as well. He’s such a talented actor and supportive co-star.”