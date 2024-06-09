Sara Ali Khan dazzles in white thigh-high slit gown with feather sleeves, dewy makeup

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, treated her fans to mesmerising pictures in a white thigh-high slit gown with feather sleeves.

Sara, who has 45.5 million followers on Instagram shared a string of pictures, in which we can see her wearing a one-shoulder white gown, with a thigh-high slit, and a trail of feather work on the sleeves, and the side of the outfit.

For the makeup, she opted for a dewy makeup look -- glossy pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, thick eyebrows, and highlighted high points of the face. She kept her hair half-tied and opted for silver long earrings.

The look was rounded off with silver heels.



Sara, who recently featured in the historical biographical film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ captioned the photos: “They say-birds of a feather flock together... I feel don’t be a bird, don’t just flock...ride solo and be your own rock... cut the crap just say block...Happy weekend time to walk to talk.”

A fan commented: “hottiiieee”, another said: “princess”.

A user wrote: “stunning”.

Sara last featured in the mystery thriller film ‘Murder Mubarak’. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

She next has ‘Metro... In Dino’, ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty.