Selena Gomez opens up on unique struggles women face with social media hate

Actress-singer Selena Gomez recently shared her candid thoughts on the challenges women face with social media hate, revealing how she feels women are subjected to far more intense scrutiny than men. In a recent appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast, Gomez, alongside her music producer partner Benny Blanco, discussed the toll online criticism can take on an individual’s mental well-being, particularly for women in the public eye.

While Blanco shared that he tends to avoid reading negative comments about himself, Gomez took a different stance, shedding light on the extra pressure women face. “I was also going to point out that women have it much worse,” she said. “From my perspective, it’s pretty wild, and I think this isn’t news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they’re wearing to everything.”

Gomez reflected on how social media perception influences her even when preparing for major events like red carpets. “When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I’m just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down.’” She also revealed that she faces criticism regarding her identity, feeling the burden of not being “white enough” or “Mexican enough,” adding, “It’s the character that gets judged.”

Despite acknowledging that the constant online negativity takes a toll, she admitted, “I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn’t add to your life, but it’s just so difficult.” Gomez also expressed frustration over the public’s judgment of her personal choices, particularly in her dating life, noting how such matters rarely seem to attract similar scrutiny for men. One of the most painful critiques Gomez faces online relates to her weight. “Oh yeah, my weight’s a big one too. It’s really making me sad... It’s just made me a tad bitter,” she said. “And I feel really guilty for saying that, but it’s true.”

In an unexpected twist, Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, revealed that she was “grumpy” and almost didn’t show up on the day of their proposal, adding a humorous yet touching note to their conversation. Gomez’s openness about the struggles women face in the face of online hate serves as a reminder of the unique pressures women experience in the public eye, highlighting the need for greater empathy and understanding toward the emotional toll of social media criticism.