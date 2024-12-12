Selena Gomez talks about loneliness in Hollywood, offers helping hand to those who are struggling

Actress-singer Selena Gomez, who has earned the best supporting actress Golden Globe nomination, is embracing the moment.

She has also spoken up on the issue of the feeling of loneliness and getting isolated in Hollywood, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Talking about her Golden Globes nomination, she told ‘People’, “I’m overwhelmed, very, very honored and grateful. I can’t wait to see what happens”.

Nominated in the same category as actress-singer Ariana Grande, 31, the actresses sat next to each other at the luncheon, held in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

As per ‘People’, the two awards season favorites separately grew to fame as child stars on television, Gomez in Disney Channel’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ and Grande on Nickelodeon’s ‘Victorious’.

In her keynote speech, Selena emphasised how she’s found community in more recent years.

“I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times, but moments like this and rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women just reminds me that I’m not alone, and we aren’t alone,” she said, gesturing to her table where Grande sat along with stars including Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Awkwafina, Gal Gadot, Rita Wilson, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde.

On the red carpet, Selena added that she stays positive amid moments of negative discourse by looking at the lighter side of things.

“It’s humor for me,” she told ‘People’. “I know people say it’s a defense mechanism, however, I think it’s a great distraction from all of the noise sometimes. And just to have a laugh with your friends or do something that can bring you a little bit of light”. For others feeling lonely in Hollywood, Selena is ready to offer a helping hand.

“To the young women watching us, I just want you to know that you are heard and you are seen, and your perspective matters deeply. And if you ever feel lonely at any event, I’m usually on my phone, playing some sort of weird game. Just come up to me, and I’ll be happy to chat”, she grinned on stage.

“When we share and we stand together, we create a ripple effect that stretches far beyond our own lives. That’s why events like [this] are so important, they’re a celebration of our collective achievements, but they’re also a reminder of the work we still have to do”, she added.