8 police vehicles, surveillance drones handed over to Kadiri police

Kadiri: District SP S Satish Kumar and Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad inaugurated eight new police vehicles and two advanced surveillance drones at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Saturday.

The equipment, valued at approximately Rs 1.1 crore, was procured through CSR funds provided by local industrialists. The new fleet includes one day-vision and one night-vision drone, aimed at enhancing emergency response, traffic management, and law enforcement during large festivals.

SP Satish Kumar emphasised that the vehicles will allow for faster response to emergencies and grievances reported through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). The drones will serve as vital tools for surveillance in Kadiri, supporting the town's security infrastructure.

MLA Venkata Prasad highlighted the goal of developing Kadiri into a ‘smart temple town’ and pledged continued support to curb crime and alleviate traffic congestion.

The event concluded with the SP felicitating MLA Prasad and donors for their contributions to public safety. Notable attendees included Additional SP Ankita Surani, DSP Shivannarayana Swamy, and various local representatives.