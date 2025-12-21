APSPDCL science exhibition inaugurated

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) launched a two-day Science Exhibition in Tirupati on Saturday as part of Energy Conservation Fortnight. The event was inaugurated by APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti and MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

The exhibition featured over 50 stalls created by students from nine districts, including Tirupati, Nellore, and Anantapur. The displays focused on critical themes such as solar energy projects, forest conservation, power generation and supply efficiency, electrical equipment performance. Approximately 6,000 students attended the event, engaging with peer presenters, who provided detailed project demonstrations.

CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti praised the participants, noting that ‘today’s youth are tomorrow’s scientists’ and emphasising the role of such exhibitions in broadening technical knowledge. He also extended gratitude to teachers, NGOs, and APSPDCL staff for their coordination. It was announced that Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar will present prizes to the winners of district-level quiz, elocution, and stall competitions. APSPDCL Directors Guravaiah, Ayub Khan, Chief General Managers Adisesiah, Ramanadevi, Janakiram were present.