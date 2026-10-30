Simple precautions to prevent eye irritation and injuries from firecrackers

Diwali is a time for celebration, lights and festivities. Although the use of firecrackers can pose risks to eye health, ranging from temporary irritation and burns to serious injuries that may result in permanent vision loss. With increased exposure to smoke, airborne particles, sparks and explosive debris during the festive season, taking preventive measures is essential to protecting the eyes.

A 2026 study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, which examined 67 patients with firecracker-related eye injuries across three eye care centres in Central and Western India during the 2023–2024 Diwali period, found that 62.7% of the patients were children. Nearly one-third of the injuries occurred among bystanders rather than people handling the firecrackers. Additionally, 23.9% of patients required surgery. These findings highlight that maintaining a safe distance and following precautions are important even for those who are simply watching the celebrations.

Understanding the risks of firecrackers to eye health

Firecrackers can cause eye injuries through flying debris, intense heat, sparks and the force of an explosion. These incidents may result in burns to the eyelids, damage to the cornea, bleeding within the eye or injuries to deeper ocular structures. Smoke and fine particles can also irritate the ocular surface, leading to redness, watering, burning and discomfort.

Five precautions to protect your eyes this Diwali

1. Maintain a safe distance from firecrackers

Always light firecrackers in an open, designated area, away from people, vehicles and buildings. Stand at a safe distance after lighting them and never lean over a firecracker. Avoid holding fireworks close to the face, and never attempt to relight a firecracker that has failed to ignite.

2. Use appropriate protective eyewear

Protective eyewear designed for impact resistance can help reduce the risk of injuries from flying debris. Ordinary spectacles and sunglasses are not substitutes for appropriate protective eyewear.

3. Keep children under adult supervision

Children should never be allowed to handle firecrackers unsupervised. Adults should ensure that children remain at a safe distance and do not approach unexploded fireworks. Bystanders should also remain alert, as sparks and debris can travel beyond the immediate area where a firecracker is lit.

4. Minimise exposure to smoke and airborne particles

Firecracker smoke and dust can irritate the eyes, particularly in people with sensitive eyes or pre-existing ocular surface conditions. Avoid standing close to areas where fireworks are being set off, and move indoors or to a cleaner environment if you experience irritation. Avoid rubbing your eyes, as this may worsen discomfort or cause further damage if particles are present.

5. Know what to do in case of an eye injury

If smoke or loose particles cause mild irritation, move away from the source and rinse the eyes gently with clean water. However, if a firecracker strikes the eye, causes a burn or leads to a suspected penetrating injury, seek immediate medical attention. Do not rub or press the injured eye, attempt to remove embedded particles or apply home remedies.

When should you consult an eye specialist?

Persistent redness, excessive watering, swelling, pain, sensitivity to light, blurred vision or a foreign-body sensation following exposure to firecrackers should not be ignored. Severe pain, sudden changes in vision, visible bleeding or a direct impact to the eye require urgent medical evaluation, even if the external injury appears minor.

A safe Diwali begins with awareness and responsible choices. Maintaining a safe distance from fireworks, supervising children, using appropriate protective eyewear and seeking timely medical attention can help prevent avoidable eye injuries. This festive season, celebrate with care and remember that protecting your vision is just as important as enjoying the festivities.

(The writer is an Ophthalmologist)