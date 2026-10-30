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400-yr-old underground water system found at Amer Fort
In Short
The tank, constructed during the rule of Maharaja Man Singh I between 1589-1614, was discovered under a baradari (pavilion) in Man Singh Palace.
Ajmer: A nearly 400-year-old rainwater harvesting system was discovered during conservation work at Amer Fort in Jaipur. It will be opened to tourists after the archaeology department's renovation, officials said.
The tank, constructed during the rule of Maharaja Man Singh I between 1589-1614, was discovered under a baradari (pavilion) in Man Singh Palace.
Amer Fort Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak said the structure came to light when stone slabs covering a pathway in the eastern section of the pavilion were removed during restoration work.
The system brings rainwater collected from roofs, corridors and courtyards into the underground tank. It is then filtered through specially designed chambers to separate silt and debris. The tank also has separate outlets to allow cleaning and removing excess water.
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