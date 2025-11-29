Smriti Irani reflects on her milestones, journey, and lessons learned in nostalgic flashback Friday post

Actress-politician Smriti Irani took a moment to reflect on her personal and professional journey in a heartfelt Friday flashback post.

She revisited her milestones, shared the lessons she has learned along the way, and expressed gratitude for the experiences that have shaped her over the years. On Friday, Smriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a fan-edited collection of pictures. In the caption of her post, she spoke about how, in the rush of life, we often don’t realise the significance of the moments we live. The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress noted that seeing a photograph years later can bring back memories that feel fresh and meaningful all over again.

Sharing her photos, Smriti Irani wrote, “In the rush of becoming, you rarely realise the weight of the moments you’re living. Then, years later, a photograph finds you — and the memories that millions once shared with you feel new all over again. This Friday Flashback carries a gentle nostalgia… a reminder of milestones arrived at, lessons learned, and a journey I’m still grateful for #friday #flashback photo credit @adoring_smriti_edit0 thank you for your kindness.” The fan-edited throwback pictures capture the veteran actress in a red saree, beaming with a warm smile.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has remained in the limelight since her return to the small screen with “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.” She is currently seen alongside Amar Upadhyay in the show, which premiered in July. The new season centres on Tulsi, portrayed by Smriti, as she navigates the complexities of motherhood and societal expectations, exploring her moral dilemmas. The storyline highlights how mothers in Indian society are often blamed for their children’s shortcomings, while fathers rarely face similar criticism.

Smriti Irani made her television comeback after 15 years. She stepped away from TV in 2010.