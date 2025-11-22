Sonali Bendre condemns SC order to remove stray dogs from public places

Actress Sonali Bendre has voiced strong disapproval of the Supreme Court’s recent order directing the removal of stray dogs from public spaces.

Expressing concern over the impact of such a move, she called for a more compassionate and humane approach to addressing issues related to stray animals. In her recent post on Instagram, Sonali highlighted the positive role stray dogs often play in communities. She said that these dogs offer protection, companionship, and loyalty without expecting anything back.

The ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress also pointed out that the Supreme Court’s “blanket decision” will harm every dog living on the streets, whether they are friendly or aggressive. Sharing a series of images, Sonali wrote, “They protect, provide company and do not demand anything in return. A blanket decision like this negatively affects every life on the street, friendly or not.”

The text on one of the images featuring dogs read, “We have been jailed! What’s happening? The Supreme Court now allows the removal of stray dogs from key public places including schools, hospitals, stations and government buildings. Once picked up, they are shifted to shelters and cannot return to the same spot.”

On November 7, the Supreme Court ordered all States and Union Territories to immediately remove stray dogs from places like schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, depots and railway stations. The court directed that the animals be sterilised and vaccinated as per the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, before being shifted to designated shelters. The Supreme Court’s latest order directing the relocation of stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelters has sparked a divided reaction from the entertainment industry. While some celebs view the move as necessary for safety, many others argue that it goes against the principles of animal welfare.