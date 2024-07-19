Sonam Kapoor advocates for practical fashion choices

Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has shared insights into her evolving relationship with fashion, highlighting the practicality of borrowing clothes from designers rather than buying them, a practice that is common internationally but was not widely adopted in India.

Reflecting on her passion for fashion, Sonam said, “I just wanted to wear what I liked from the designers I knew. It was just me being myself, influenced by the education I got from my mom and my passion for fashion.”

The 39-year-old actress, daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, revealed her admiration for designers, whom she regarded as “stars.” “I considered fashion designers, both international and Indian, as stars because I grew up admiring them through my mom. This wasn’t about projecting an image; it was about my genuine love for fashion,” she explained.

Sonam emphasized the practicality of borrowing clothes. “I realized people didn’t often borrow clothes, so I started borrowing them. It didn’t make sense to buy everything all the time. I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical,” she said.

Sonam noted that being fashionable was not a calculated strategy for her. “This practice was common internationally but not in India, so I just did what felt right at the time. I was a 20-year-old girl, just following my passion for fashion without any strategic intent,” she shared.

Sonam expressed pride in representing Indian culture through various platforms. “To represent India to the world is something I am very proud of. South Asians I’ve met abroad also love representing their culture and appreciate when people recognize and understand it,” she said. The actress added, “Whether it’s through museums, red carpets, or any platform, I take every opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Indian culture.”

Sonam Kapoor’s approach to fashion underscores the importance of practicality and genuine passion, while her commitment to representing Indian culture highlights her pride in her heritage.