Sonam Kapoor champions acceptance and challenges prejudices in latest photoshoot

Fashion icon and actress Sonam Kapoor is once again making headlines with her latest magazine photoshoot, which serves as a bold statement for acceptance and fighting against societal prejudices.

In her new photoshoot, Sonam dons a striking white off-shoulder gown adorned with bell-shaped sleeves. Her minimalist makeup and the vibrant, colorful ethnic jhumkas add a touch of elegance and cultural flair to her look. The magazine post features a poignant quote from Sonam: “In a society where traditional views are still prevalent, taking a stand can be controversial, but I believe it’s essential to use whatever platform I have to promote acceptance and fight against prejudices.”

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’. She made her acting debut in the 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, which was directed by Bhansali and based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s ‘White Nights’. Over the years, Sonam has graced the screen in notable films including ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, and ‘Prem Ratan DhanPayo’.

Her role as Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 biographical thriller ‘Neerja’ garnered widespread acclaim. The film, directed by Ram Madhvani, depicted the real-life heroics of Bhanot during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73. Sonam’s filmography also includes ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘EkLadki Ko DekhaTohAisaLaga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’. On the personal front, she is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and the couple has a son named Vayu.