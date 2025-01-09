Live
Sonam Kapoor gives out tips on how to look good ‘without even trying’
Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has revealed the secret to look good “without even trying.” Sonam took to her Instagram, where she...
Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has revealed the secret to look good “without even trying.”
Sonam took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of images looking drop-dead gorgeous in neutral hues such as black and navy blue.
“Neutrals: for when you want to look good without even trying (or at least pretending not to),” revealing the secret, she wrote as the caption.
Earlier this week, Sonam treated her fans with a special New Year wish. She dropped a sneak-peek into her life in 2024. In the first picture, we can see that the actress is enjoying a good time with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam also shared a short video of her car ride with son Vayu. The last still of the post featured Anand Ahuja with little Vayu.
“Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we’ve been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class...” she wrote as the caption.
Prior to this, Sonam shared a few snippets of her Christmas celebration with her loved ones in London.
On the work front, she will next be a part of “Battle for Bittora.” The drama will be a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor Films Company banner is financing the film.
Sonam began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali’s romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.