Struggling with PCOS? Experts suggest breakfast ideas for a balanced start to your day

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a fast-growing condition, and it affects women across the globe, including in vast numbers in India. PCOS results in hormonal imbalances that can affect overall health, metabolism, and weight. Although lifestyle changes are important to live with PCOS, an equal emphasis should be put on diet. A well-nourished diet packed with nutritious foods can bring overall well-being, and almonds are one such nut that should not be missed. They offer sustained energy levels all day long and thus are an easy yet efficient means of boosting a PCOS diet, particularly when added to breakfast.

In conversation with Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, New Delhi, she recommends easy and healthy breakfast options that are PCOS-friendly and ideal for busy mornings. She emphasizes the importance of a diet that is both nutritionally balanced and tasty, suggesting that ingredients such as whole grains, greens, and almonds help support hormonal balance, weight regulation, and overall well-being.

Here are a few healthy and convenient breakfast recipes from Samaddar that may even be easily adjusted to cater to individual likes and dislikes:

Almond and Oat Milk Breakfast Smoothie

Simply put, the healthy mix of almonds and oats - high on 15 must nutrients, the smoothie is bursting with key nutrients, essential fat, protein, and fibre intake. It all comes together for maintaining level sugar levels and generating long-term energy in the mornings. A tablespoon of blended seeds gives an added dose of nutrition. Replacing milk with almond milk not only lightens it but also aids weight control and insulin sensitivity. A simple, wholesome option to fuel your body!

Easy Quinoa Upma

Quinoa upma is a healthy and filling breakfast option, ideal for women with PCOS. Due to its low glycemic index, it regulates blood sugar levels, and the high fibre and protein content makes you feel fuller for longer, aiding in weight control. You can add a variety of vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans to make the dish more nutritious. Sprinkling chopped and toasted almonds on the dish provides texture and also makes it more nutrient-dense, with a combination of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients.

Quick Almond Flour Pancakes

These fluffy and soft almond flour pancakes are not only delicious but also healthier compared to regular pancakes. They are lower in carbs, which supports maintaining blood sugar levels stable. Almond flour is gluten-free by nature, so it’s an excellent alternative for those sensitive to gluten or those on a gluten-free diet. This may be particularly useful for women who have PCOS and struggle with gluten. It’s a tasty and healthy breakfast that works towards your health objectives.

Healthy Moong Dal Chilla

Moong dal chilla is a healthy and PCOS-friendly breakfast. Its low glycemic index keeps the blood sugar in check while incorporating vegetables such as spinach, grated carrots, and bell peppers gives the dish a boost of vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. For an added twist, serve the chilla with almond yoghurt instead of classic mint chutney—it provides a creamy texture and additional almond goodness. A healthy and filling way to kick-start your morning!

Whole Wheat Toast with Toppings

Whole wheat toast topped with almond butter is a fantastic choice for managing blood sugar and insulin levels, making it ideal for those with PCOS. The low glycemic ingredients—whole grain bread, almond butter, almonds, berries, seeds, and a dash of cinnamon work together to help regulate blood sugar. The fibre content in the toast delays sugar intake, and almond butter contains healthy fats that make you feel satiated and enhance improved insulin sensitivity. Berries and seeds are nutrient-dense and provide an overall health boost as well as relieving symptoms of PCOS. Honey or maple syrup is added for a sweet touch without blood sugar spikes.