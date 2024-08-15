Study links severe menopause symptoms to cognitive decline in postmenopausal women

A new study released on Wednesday has uncovered a troubling connection between severe menopause symptoms and cognitive impairment in postmenopausal women. With over 24 million people worldwide currently living with dementia, the research underscores growing concerns about the impact of menopause on cognitive health.

The study, involving nearly 1,300 late-postmenopausal women across nine Latin American countries, reveals that severe symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mood disorders may negatively affect cognitive functions. This finding is particularly significant as dementia diagnoses continue to rise globally, with an estimated 4.6 million new cases reported each year—equivalent to one new diagnosis every seven seconds. By 2040, the number of dementia cases is projected to double, reaching 81.1 million worldwide.

Published in the journal Menopause, the research suggests that while hormonal fluctuations during menopause are known to affect various aspects of health, their impact on cognitive function is complex and multifaceted. The study’s authors emphasize the need for further research to determine whether treatments for menopause symptoms, such as hormone therapy, could potentially improve cognitive functions like memory, attention, language, and executive function.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society, commented on the study, noting, “This research shows a potential link between severe menopause symptoms and cognitive impairment in midlife women. It also suggests that lower body mass index, higher educational level, physical exercise, hormone therapy use, and sexual activity might offer protective benefits for cognition.”

The findings add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that approximately 40% of Alzheimer’s disease cases, the most prevalent form of dementia, could be prevented or delayed through targeted interventions. The role of estradiol, a key hormone that declines during menopause, is of particular interest in understanding female cognitive aging. As the global population ages and dementia rates climb, identifying and addressing risk factors such as menopause symptoms becomes increasingly vital in preserving cognitive health and quality of life for women.