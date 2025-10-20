Stunning celebrity looks to inspire your Diwali wardrobe

As the festive season approaches with its sparkle and grandeur, fashion enthusiasts are turning to Bollywood for style cues. This year, B-town’s leading ladies have redefined festive elegance with a blend of modern glamour, traditional silhouettes, and statement accessories. Whether you’re planning an intimate family gathering or a starry Diwali bash, these celebrity-inspired outfits promise to guide your wardrobe choices in the most stylish way.

Leading the festive fashion parade is the ever-elegant Diana Penty, who embraced classic glamour in a shimmering gold sequin saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The dazzling drape was paired with a sleek halter-neck blouse that added a contemporary twist to old-world charm. Diana kept the styling minimal yet impactful, opting for statement earrings and soft glam makeup. Her look is perfect for those who love timeless festive fashion with a modern sensibility.

Alaya F showcased bold festive fashion in an eye-catching black and silver embellished lehenga. The experimental silhouette and sultry modern design made a statement, proving that traditional wear can also be edgy. This look, with its intricate detailing and shimmering finish, is a glamorous pick for cocktail evenings or Diwali card parties.

Bringing royal grandeur to the celebrations, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a striking black and gold mermaid-cut lehenga. Styled with a traditional maang tikka and jhumkas, she completed her ensemble with a neatly braided plait, exuding desi elegance. Her outfit is a great example of blending drama with tradition, making it a top festive favourite.

Adding a fiery twist to traditional attire, Pooja Hegde stepped out in a rich blood-red sharara set paired with a minimalist tube kurta. The bold monochrome look is both sophisticated and festive, ideal for fashion-forward women who want to stand out effortlessly during Diwali celebrations.

Fatima Sana Shaikh chose understated glamour with a sleek silver foil saree. She accessorised her look with green stone jewellery and adorned her hair with traditional gajra, tying it all together in a classic bun. Her look celebrates minimalist elegance and is ideal for puja ceremonies or intimate festive dinners.

Brightening the festive mood, Sonal Chauhan brought vibrancy to the style charts in a cheerful yellow mirror-work lehenga by Gopi Vaid. With intricate mirror detailing that reflected Diwali lights beautifully, her look is a perfect match for daytime festivities and mehendi-style celebrations.

Completing the style gallery, Pragya Jaiswal looked dreamy in a delicate blush pink lehenga by Dolly J, paired with jewellery from Surat Jewellers Niramya. The pastel palette and subtle embroidery reflected soft femininity and grace, making it a lovely pick for those who prefer romantic festive fashion.

With each of these celebrities offering a unique take on festive style, this Diwali is all about embracing individuality. From luxe sequins and metallic accents to traditional charm and modern silhouettes, Bollywood’s leading ladies are lighting up the festive fashion scene—one stunning outfit at a time.