Suhaani Rajyalakshmi Singh mesmerises with Kuchipudi debut

The historic Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi witnessed a cultural milestone as Suhaani Rajyalakshmi Singh, granddaughter of Mohini Devi and daughter of senior politician RPN Singh and media personality Sonia Singh, made her debut in Kuchipudi with a spellbinding Rangapravesham. The evening celebrated tradition, heritage, and youthful artistry, drawing an audience of over 500 dignitaries, artists, and cultural patrons.

Suhaani, trained under Padma Bhushan awardees Drs. Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy at Natya Tarangini, captivated the audience with her expressive abhinaya and intricate footwork. Years of rigorous training culminated in a performance that seamlessly blended discipline and grace, breathing life into the soul of the classical art form.

“Kuchipudi is not just a dance form, it is a way of life — ek sadhana,” said Dr. Raja Reddy. “Suhaani has embraced the art with sincerity and depth, displaying maturity beyond her years.”

For Suhaani, the performance was a personal tribute. “This is the result of years of practice, my gurus’ blessings, and my family’s support. I especially dedicate it to my Naani Amrita Varma, whose love continues to guide me,” she shared.

The evening’s repertoire began with a piece dedicated to Lord Shiva, aligning with the holy month of Shravan, and concluded with the celebrated Tarangam, where Suhaani displayed extraordinary control by performing intricate footwork atop a brass plate.

Her father, RPN Singh, remarked, “Her performance is not just dance, but a bridge to our culture, tradition, and roots.” Sonia Singh added, “This journey has been one of sheer discipline and passion.Watching her transform that dedication into such grace fills me with pride.”

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with senior leaders Jayant Choudhury and Jitin Prasada, were among those who applauded her performance.

With her debut, Suhaani Rajyalakshmi Singh emerges as a promising torchbearerof India’s classical arts, carrying forward a legacy where heritage, discipline, and passion converge on stage.