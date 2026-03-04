Sunny Leone opens up about adopting daughter Nisha & trauma post failed IVFs

Actress Sunny Leone has opened up about the trauma and self-blame she experienced following failed IVF attempts years ago, admitting that the emotional toll left her questioning herself.

The actress spoke candidly during a conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on the latter’s popular YouTube vlog.

Recalling the painful phase, Sunny shared, “We had already gone through one failed attempt. We had six perfect embryos. The first four were girls, two were boys, and then all of a sudden all the four girls just went.”

She added, “It was very heartbreaking. I started to blame myself and felt like something was wrong with me. I kept asking, ‘Why is this happening? Is it my karma? Is it this? Is it that?’ But at the end, it’s God’s plan for you.”

Sunny revealed that the experience led her to seriously consider adoption. “So then when we were there, I said, why can’t we just adopt a baby girl? Those four girls are gone now.”

The actress shared that adoption had always been close to her heart. “I knew I wanted to adopt since I was very small. My husband, Daniel also wanted to adopt. So we went to St. Catherine’s one day after we were donating a bunch of items. We were there visiting and we saw all the children there.”

She also revealed that she has been honest with her daughter about her journey. “Nisha knows she’s adopted, and she’s fine with it.”

Farah also shared that she had faced IVF failures before welcoming her triplets years ago, empathising with Sunny’s emotional journey.

For the uninitiated, Sunny is a proud mother to three children — daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 when she was just over a year old. In 2018, the couple welcomed their twin boys through surrogacy. On the professional front, Sunny is currently seen in Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap. She is also hosting the reality show ‘Splitsvilla’, marking her 10th year as the host.