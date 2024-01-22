Sunny Leone turns restaurateur, wishes ‘to conquer the world’

Transitioning from actress to entrepreneur and now a restaurateur, Sunny Leone has added another accolade to her diverse portfolio. The grand launch of her inaugural restaurant, ChicaLoca, in Noida was a glamorous event on Saturday night, offering a glimpse into the actress’s fabulous life.



Accompanied by her husband, Daniel Weber, Sunny, a 42-year-old star, has already made her mark in the beauty industry with her beauty line. When asked about her future endeavors, Sunny expressed her desire to “conquer the world” and create more innovative ideas.

“To conquer the world. On a serious note, I think is to find appropriate businesses to invest in or create and really create ideas,” she shared.

Sunny emphasized that entertainers should not confine themselves to one industry but should explore various avenues to expand their brand value.

“I think entertainers should not just stop at films and TV shows. We should definitely venture out and try new things so that we can expand our brand in many different ways,” said Sunny.

In collaboration with Sahil Baweja, the director of Singing Bowls Hospitality, Sunny Leone aims to create an environment at ChicaLoca that mirrors her infectious energy and joyous persona. The two-floored restaurant promises to be a new venture where patrons can experience the essence of Sunny’s multifaceted lifestyle.