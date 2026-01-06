Realme 16 Pro Series India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch

Just hours before Realme officially unveils its next mid-range smartphones in India, leaked pricing details of the Realme 16 Pro series have surfaced online, shifting attention firmly to how the brand is positioning its new devices. The launch event is scheduled for 12 noon today and will be livestreamed on Realme India’s YouTube channel and social media platforms. The lineup is expected to include two models: the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the more premium Realme 16 Pro+ 5G.

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Realme 16 Pro 5G could start at ₹31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Two higher configurations are also tipped. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option may be priced at ₹33,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model could cost ₹36,999. If these figures turn out to be accurate, Realme appears to be maintaining a familiar entry price for its Pro models, similar to previous generations.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, however, is expected to push the series into a noticeably higher price bracket. The leaked details suggest a starting price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB version may retail at ₹41,999, while the highest configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could reach ₹44,999. This would place the Pro+ close to the ₹45,000 mark, making it the most expensive Pro-series phone Realme has offered in this segment so far.

Interestingly, these leaked prices align with an earlier report that mentioned a box price of ₹43,999 for the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Since box prices are usually higher than the final launch prices, the current leak is being viewed as fairly credible. That said, Realme has not officially confirmed any pricing yet, and the final numbers will only be revealed once the launch event concludes. Sales are expected to begin via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Looking at Realme’s recent pricing history provides useful context. The Realme 15 Pro 5G, launched in July 2025, started at ₹31,999 and went up to ₹38,999 for its top variant, without a Pro+ model in the lineup. Earlier, the Realme 14 Pro+, launched in January 2025, had a starting price of ₹29,999. While base prices have remained relatively stable, higher-end variants have steadily become more expensive. The return of the Pro+ branding now pushes the upper limit higher, reflecting rising component and memory costs across the smartphone industry.

On the specifications front, Realme has already confirmed several highlights. Both models will pack a large 7,000mAh battery and a 200MP primary rear camera. The Pro+ version will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the standard Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max. The Pro+ also gains a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Both phones will sport AMOLED displays with peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits and will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, with three years of OS updates promised.